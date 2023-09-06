Manchin Announces $1.7 Million for Three West Virginia Organizations to Promote Safe, Healthy Families

September 06, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced three West Virginia organizations will receive $1,771,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The funding will support the Burlington United Family Methodist Services’ Hope Meadows Recovery Complex, a new Center for Foster Care Excellence at Marshall University and the West Virginia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association. These federal awards are three of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m proud to have secured direct funding to help provide critical support services for families and children across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The awards announced today will expand and strengthen the Hope Meadows Recovery Complex in Burlington, help establish a new Center for Foster Care Excellence at Marshall University and bolster vital CASA programming for children in our court systems. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every child and family across the Mountain State has the support they need for a safe, healthy future.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual awards listed below: