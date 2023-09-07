Artist Gordon Huether's Immense “Infinity” Sculpture at Stanly Ranch Auberge Resort Wins Global CODAworx Award
Napa, Calif. major artwork atop a hill at luxury San Francisco area resort wins global honor
With 411 projects from 24 countries submitted this year, please know that the competition was tough.”NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CODAworx, a leading industry organization known as the hub of the commissioned-art economy worldwide, announced today the 60-foot “Infinity” sculpture by international artist Gordon Huether is the winner in its global CODAawards 2023. As the premier award program for public art, the CODAawards’ selection brings another honor to the looping CorTen steel installation at the popular Stanly Ranch Auberge Resort Collection in Napa.
Entries were reviewed by a jury of 19 international thought leaders in the design, architecture, and art worlds.
According to the CODAworx committee, “With 411 projects from 24 countries submitted this year, please know that the competition was tough.”
The internationally acclaimed CODAawards celebrate the projects that most successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces. Commissioned Art Matters - and the CODAawards celebrate this. The CODAawards program honors the individuals and the teams whose collective imaginations create the public and private spaces that inspire us every day.
ABOUT "Infinity" SCULPTURE, BY GORDON HUETHER
Measuring approximately 60 feet long, 40 feet wide and 20 feet tall, Infinity is a monumental structure made of corten steel – a steel alloy that is often used in vineyards as the anchoring end post in a row of vines. This material was selected for its organic appearance, connection to the landscape, and will aesthetically homogenize the sculpture with the natural surroundings of the site. As the sculpture gains its stable, rust-colored patina, Infinity will further blend in and complement its setting.
Although grand in scale, the artwork is aimed to provide a calming effect with its never-ending infinity loop and subtle downward-facing lighting that gently beckons guests and residents. Intended also as a site for the practice of yoga or meditation, Infinity echoes the resort’s wellness theme by offering a place for grounding of the body and mind, and is a symbol of the merging of design and earth.
Named for the endless line of the infinity symbol, which has a long history and powerful meaning, Infinity represents infinite possibilities, eternity, empowerment, and everlasting love, in support of the balanced and healthy lifestyle that the Stanly Ranch Resort endorses.
About Gordon Huether Studio
Gordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at www.gordonhuether.com.
