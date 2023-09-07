West Basin Municipal Water District, CA Streamlines Budgeting and Planning with OpenGov

By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the District will be given tools that will allow it to streamline and automate its budgeting work.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wanting a new budgeting system that would allow it to make data-driven decisions and provide a collaborative process, the West Basin Municipal Water District, CA, was on the hunt for a new software solution. After surveying the field, the District decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in budgeting software for our nation’s local governments.Serving 17 different cities in Los Angeles County, the West Basin Municipal Water District is a leader in water services, and is no stranger to adopting modern solutions for enhancing service delivery. The District wanted to bring that same level of innovation to its budgeting process. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning distinguished itself with its ability to provide long-range forecasting and strategic plan tracking, as well as the customer support the District already knew from being an existing OpenGov Procurement client.By adopting OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the West Basin Municipal Water District will be given tools that will allow it to streamline and automate its budgeting work. The software will help reduce the labor required to create the District’s online budget book, while also offering the capacity for advanced capital budgeting and planning . Additionally, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will provide the District with an easy way to manage version control, making the budgeting process smoother and more efficient.The West Basin Municipal Water District joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.