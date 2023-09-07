SurvivorSpace offers resources and support for viewers of new Netflix documentary ‘Scouts Honor’
SurvivorSpace supports adult child sexual abuse survivors, including viewers of Netflix's 'Scouts Honor' documentary.SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Abuse Project, a national nonprofit organization committed to transforming institutions in order to effectively prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, is encouraged that Netflix’s new documentary, Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America, shines a light on the critical need to ensure that all survivors have access to the healing and justice they deserve.
Over 82,000 survivors have filed claims against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). In April of this year, the BSA emerged from bankruptcy, resulting in a $2.46 billion sexual abuse settlement, the largest of its kind in U.S. history. As survivors now navigate the settlement process, many questions linger: How could such heinous abuse within the BSA be perpetrated for decades without consequence? How have these crimes affected survivors and their families? What can we do to better protect children, hold offenders and institutions accountable, and improve access to justice for survivors?
Survivors who were victimized within or outside the BSA and choose to watch the documentary might experience traumatic memories and feelings of sadness, anger, or betrayal. Some who have never told anyone about their past abuse may feel inspired to come forward. Loved ones of survivors may feel agitated or helpless. These responses are valid, and survivors are not alone in how they feel.
“As a survivor of sexual abuse in scouting, the powerful testimony of the men in the documentary resonated with me,” said Zero Abuse Project CEO, Jeff Dion. “I want to tell every survivor that it was not their fault, and that no matter how long they have held this secret, it is never too late to seek help.”
For information and resources created by survivors, for survivors, visit www.survivorspace.org. If you are struggling or need immediate support, please reach out to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network at www.rainn.org, or by calling 800-656-4673.
Zero Abuse Project is uniquely equipped to address child sexual abuse. SurvivorSpace connects adult survivors and those who care about them with helpful, trauma-informed content and resources, including survivor stories, a chat-based discussion forum, interactive presentations, and civil litigation information. Zero Abuse Project offers nationwide state-of-the-art training and technical assistance to professionals across all disciplines.
Survivors of sexual abuse deserve to be believed and supported, no matter when or where the abuse occurred. Now and always, Zero Abuse Project stands with survivors.
About Zero Abuse Project.
Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Zero Abuse Project is a 501(c)(3) committed to ending all forms of child maltreatment. To schedule an interview with Jeffrey Dion or another expert about the resources available through SurvivorSpace, contact Mike Valente at Mike@ZeroAbuseProject.org or call 571.312.9803 x 719.
