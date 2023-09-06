Update - Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Idalia Deaths
September 6, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s 25 local district medical examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirmation that a death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the MEC.
As of today, the MEC has confirmed two deaths attributed to Hurricane Idalia from the counties listed below.
Alachua County – 1
Brevard County - 1
Additional updates will be provided daily as needed.
