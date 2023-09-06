Arrest Made in Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense in the 700 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the 700 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:55 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location.

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 52-year-old Donna Mejia of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

###