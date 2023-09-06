Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,070 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense in the 700 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

  1. from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the 700 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:55 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim at the listed location.

 

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 52-year-old Donna Mejia of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Second Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense in the 700 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more