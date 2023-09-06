Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the 1100 block of Good Hope Rope, Southeast.

At approximately 9:12 am, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and attempted to take the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property. No injuries were reported.

The suspect and the suspects’ vehicle, described as possibly being a Mercedes GLC3000, were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/Z_HO9QgbyL4