VSP increases presence in Fairfax during search for Burlington assault suspect

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police increases presence in Fairfax during search for Burlington assault suspect

FAIRFAX, Vermont (Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023) — The Vermont State Police is investigating reports that Eric Edson, 52, the suspect in an armed robbery and pursuit last week in Burlington, was seen in the Cambridge and Fairfax areas today.

He is the suspect in several thefts, including of multiple vehicles, that took place in those locations. He was most recently seen operating a full-size John Deere tractor in the Fairfax area, but his means of transportation at this point is unknown. As of 3:45 p.m., troopers have increased their presence in Fairfax while investigating these reports.

Police advise people in the area to take commonsense safety precautions to include keeping doors locked to homes and vehicles.

The state police requests that anyone with information about Edson’s whereabouts or who experienced a theft in that general area today call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. People also can leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

A recent photo of Edson from the Burlington Police Department and a head shot are attached to this release. VSP will provide further updates as this investigation continues.

- 30 -