Overnight closures of I-35 between Ankeny and Huxley scheduled for Sept. 11 - 14

Posted on: September 06, 2023

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Sept. 6, 2023 – If you will be traveling between Ankeny and Huxley late at night next week, there’s a major road closure that might impact your travel.

Both directions of Interstate 35 will be closed from NE 36th Street in Ankeny to Iowa 210 south of Huxley each night from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 11, through Thursday, Sept. 14, weather permitting. The southbound I-35 rest area near Elkhart will be closed from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. The closures are needed to set bridge beams on the new NE 126th Avenue bridge over I-35 at exit 96.

While the roadway is closed, you will be detoured around the work zone using NE 36th Street, U.S. 69, and Iowa 210 (see map). One lane of northbound I-35 at NE 126th Avenue (exit 96) will close each night at 8 p.m.

Changes could be made to detour routes during this construction project. Please visit 511ia.org for current detour route information before traveling through this construction zone and pay attention to detour signs and message boards while driving.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project, contact Dustin Skogerboe, Iowa DOT Marshalltown construction office, at 641-752-4657 or [email protected]