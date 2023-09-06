Plymouth Industrial REIT Completes Redemption of Series A Preferred Stock

BOSTON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) today announced that it completed its previously announced redemption of all of its outstanding 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) for a total redemption payment of $48.8 million.



In connection with the redemption, the shares of Series A Preferred Stock ceased trading on the NYSE American exchange and were delisted effective at the close of market today.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible, and safe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding management's plans, objectives, and strategies, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.