Cayler Capital, Oil CTA, makes shortlist of "HFM With.Intelligence PERFORMANCE AWARDS" in U.S. Managed Futures

Cayler Capital Oil CTA Fund - Systematic Fundamental Trading Program

Cayler Capital, leading Systematic Oil CTA Program makes shortlist of TOP 8 Funds in sub $1bn Category along with Industry Fund Leaders.

JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayler Capital LLC, are proud to announce that they have been shortlisted in the 2023 HFM With.Intelligence Performance Awards for funds and CTAs in 2 categories - "Managed Futures (CTA) - under $1bn" and "Quantitative Strategy under $1bn."

The other 7 nominees in each category include esteemed teams such as AQR Capital Management, J E Moody & Company LLC, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management and Anacapa Advisors, LLC.

Cayler Capital, a leader in Systematic, Relative Value CTA Programs focused on Oil & Products, celebrates an extraordinary Q3 2023 with multiple industry recognitions and a strategic appointment :

1. HFM WIth.intelligence CTA Performance 2023 Shortlist

- Cayler Capital are thrilled to announce their shortlisting for the HFM WIth.intelligence Performance Awards in the "Managed futures (CTA) - under $1bn" AND "Quantitative Strategy under $1bn" categories, making them one of only eight funds in each of these prestigious lineups.

2. Top 10 in aiSource CTA Database

- Cayler Capital was also named a TOP 10 CTA by aiSource on August 22, reaffirming our industry standing.

3. Leadership Update: Sam Vogel

- In another highlight, Cayler Capital welcomed Sam Vogel as the new Chief Marketing and Operations Officer. Mr. Vogel will work closely with Cayler Capital’s founder, Mr. Brent Belote, to streamline operations and manage asset growth.

"This has been one of the most transformative quarters for Cayler Capital, thanks to industry recognitions and the addition of Mr. Vogel," said Brent Belote, Founder and CIO.

For more information, visit Cayler Capital or contact Sam Vogel at (713) 449-6202 or sam@caylercapital.com.

About Cayler Capital LLC

A leading Energy CTA specializing in Oil & Products, Cayler Capital has cemented its standing through consistent performance and innovation.

Summarized Disclosures

• A full list of HFM U.S. Performance Awards winners can be accessed here.

• Now in their 17th year, these awards celebrate excellence in U.S. CTA and hedge fund performance across various strategies.

• Eligibility and judging were based on several criteria, including North American operations, performance track record, and AUM.

• TRADING FUTURES INVOLVES SUBSTANTIAL RISK AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.