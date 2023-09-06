SKILL'IT: CUTTHROAT, THE SECOND SEASON OF THE SMASH HIT KOSHER COOKING SHOW FROM HERZOG WINE CELLARS, IS NOW STREAMING ON KOSHER.COM

After breaking all viewing records with season 1, Skill'It returns with even more surprises, more thrills, and more culinary tightrope walking in this fast-paced cooking competition highlighting the art of kosher cooking, filmed and produced at Herzog Wine Cellars

Oxnard, CA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the success of Jewish-oriented programming like Netflix' Jewish Matchmaking and many others, the time to bring the hit kosher cooking show Skill'It—a collaboration between Herzog Wine Cellars and Kosher.com—back for a second season is now. Prepare for Skill'It: Cutthroat. In the first season four amateur chefs battled for kitchen supremacy as they created their culinary masterpieces to impress a panel of world class kosher chefs and restauranteurs. Hosted by beloved stand-up comedian and actor Elon Gold (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Netflix Chosen and Taken), the first season was a huge success and the most viewed series on kosher streaming platform Kosher.com.

The show has now returned for season 2 and promises even more surprises and excitement. Elon Gold has returned to steer the festivities and keep the contestants on their toes. This year's judges consist of four titans of the kosher cooking world: Nir Weinblut of La Gondola in Beverly Hills, Chris Shertzer of Tierra Sur in Oxnard, CA, Lenny Nourafchan of Lenny's Casita in LA, and Yos Schwarz of premium kosher meat purveyors Marble and Grain. Filmed on location at Herzog Wine Cellars and Tierra Sur restaurant in Oxnard, CA, this year, contestants are tasked with recreating signature dishes created by our judges. Contestants have an hour to analyze, prep, cook, and plate each dish and present it to the judges to await their fates.

The winner of Skill'It: Cutthroat will receive their own barrel of Herzog Special Reserve cabernet sauvignon, valued at over $25,000. They'll also receive over $1000 of premium beef from sponsor and luxe kosher meat delivery service, Marble & Grain, as well as a custom Skill'It cutting board from Avosima. Other sponsors include The Kosher Cook cooking utensils and Bartenura Moscato.

All seven episodes of Skill'It: Cutthroat are streaming over at Kosher.com.

Attachment

David Whittemore Herzog Wine Cellars 8059831560 dwhittemore@herzogwinecellars.com