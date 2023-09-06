Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

Submit Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.acumenpharm.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen, headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, with clinical operations based in Carmel, IN, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, following positive topline results in INTERCEPT-AD, a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer’s disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com 

Media: 
AcumenPR@westwicke.com 


