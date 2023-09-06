Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,057 in the last 365 days.

CymaBay to Host Investor Call to Share Topline Results from the Phase 3 RESPONSE Trial of Seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis on September 7, 2023

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will host an investor call on Thursday, September 7 at 8:00 a.m. ET to share topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal RESPONSE study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

To access the live conference call, please dial 877-407-0784 from the U.S. and Canada, or 201-689-8560 internationally, Conference ID# 13741034. To access the live and archived webcast of the conference call, go to the Investors section of the CymaBay website at http://ir.cymabay.com/events. A slide presentation to be referenced on the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the CymaBay website shortly before the call.

About CymaBay
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of people with liver and other chronic diseases that have high unmet medical need through a pipeline of innovative therapies. Our deep understanding of the underlying mechanisms of liver inflammation and fibrosis, and the unique targets that play a role in their progression, have helped us receive breakthrough therapy designation (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), Priority Medicines status (European Medicines Agency) and orphan drug status (U.S. and Europe) for seladelpar, a first-in-class investigational treatment for people with PBC. Our evidence-based decision-making and commitment to the highest quality standards reflect our relentless dedication to the people, families, and communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cymabay.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

For additional information about CymaBay visit www.cymabay.com.

Public Relations Contact:

Theresa Dolge
Evoke Kyne
(609) 915-2156
Theresa.Dolge@evokegroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(617) 430-7578
Hans@LifeSciAdvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CymaBay to Host Investor Call to Share Topline Results from the Phase 3 RESPONSE Trial of Seladelpar in Primary Biliary Cholangitis on September 7, 2023

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more