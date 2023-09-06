Submit Release
Miromatrix Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11th, 2023.

Miromatrix Medical’s management is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. Interested parties can access the webcast beginning Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7am ET, here.

About Miromatrix
Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
347-620-7010
ir@miromatrix.com

Media Contact:
Christina Campbell
612-924-3793
Christina@media-minefield.com


