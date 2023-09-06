Submit Release
Cidara to Present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Time: 10:00m ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/d6eea6e4-f704-4857-80b1-def62bc206ec

Cidara’s presentation will be available on-demand from the above date/time in the investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com. The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications
646-970-4682
veames@lifescicomms.com


