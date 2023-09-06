GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 in Nashville, TN.



The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:30am Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1631790&tp_key=eecf936895

Links to the webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

