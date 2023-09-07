Oracle ACEs Offer Exclusive Autographed Copies at CloudWorld’s Highly Anticipated Book Signing Event
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATED, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a premier Oracle consulting firm renowned for its unmatched expertise and innovation, is excited to announce a unique book signing event at Oracle CloudWorld 2023 on September 20 at 4:00 p.m. PDT. The event will take place at the Quest Software booth in the heart of the Oracle Cloud Hub. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to meet esteemed Oracle ACE Directors, Charles Kim and Sean Scott, alongside Oracle ACE Pro Gary Gordhamer, as they sign copies of their highly acclaimed book "Upgrading Oracle Databases."
The book delves into the pertinent new features of Oracle Database 18c/19c. This knowledge will empower you to harness the latest capabilities and drive better performance in your database systems. The authors' journeys shared in the book will inspire attendees to tackle their Oracle database challenges, innovate in their projects, and enhance their expertise.
Charles Kim, a distinguished Oracle ACE Director and the CEO of Viscosity, brings a wealth of experience in database administration, particularly in the Oracle ecosystem. His expertise has propelled him to co-author ten authoritative books on Oracle database technologies. Charles holds a remarkable array of certifications, including Oracle Certified DBA, Certified Exadata Specialist, and Oracle Cloud and RAC Expert, within a prosperous career spanning over 30 years. His expertise covers diverse aspects of the Oracle landscape, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Exadata, RAC, and Virtualization.
Sean Scott, a Managing Principal Consultant at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, has carved a niche as an influential voice in the Oracle community. He consistently pushes the boundaries of database technology and is a passionate advocate for automation, infrastructure as code, and container and virtualization technologies. Sean's expertise encompasses a spectrum of domains, including Maximum Availability Architecture, high availability and disaster recovery systems design, Cloud Native databases, Oracle Engineered Systems, and Oracle Autonomous Health Framework. In August 2023, Sean Scott was part of the LAOUC Oracle Community Tour across 10 Latin American countries, presenting Container technologies to Oracle users.
Gary Gordhamer, a Managing Principal Consultant at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Pro, brings a unique blend of technical prowess and real-world application. His contributions to "Upgrading Oracle Databases" reflect his deep understanding of Oracle systems and his passion for simplifying complex concepts for the benefit of fellow professionals. Gary has over 25 years of experience with Oracle databases and associated technologies. His skills encompass application and database tuning, leveraging tools from AWR reports and SQL tuning to Oracle Database tuning and Java troubleshooting.
As a special treat for attendees, Sean Scott will also be signing copies of his renowned book on Oracle on Docker. "Oracle on Docker: Running Oracle Databases in Linux Containers" has garnered widespread attention for its innovative approach to containerizing Oracle databases. The limited supply of books allows participants to delve into the world of Oracle and Docker integration, guided by one of the foremost experts in the field.
For more details about the Book Signing Event and Oracle CloudWorld, please visit https://events.viscosityna.com/oracle-cloudworld-book-signin-23.
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
