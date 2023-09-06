Travel Advisory: Traffic Pattern Change Coming Friday on Route 116 Bridge Over I-295 in Smithfield

On Friday night, September 8, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to shift the travel lanes on the George Washington Highway (Route 116) Bridge, located between Harris Road and West Reservoir Road in Smithfield. There will be one lane of travel in each direction, on either side of a barrier so the Department can continue preservation work on the middle of the bridge.

This temporary traffic pattern will be in place until late fall. The bridge carries 13,000 vehicles per day over I-295.

The work is part of RIDOT's ongoing $16.2 million rehabilitation work at 10 nearby bridges in Smithfield. At each bridge, RIDOT is making steel and concrete repairs, repairing or replacing bridge joints and repaving.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 10 Bridge Preservation Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.