Governor Newsom Statement on California State Senate Passing Right to Safety Resolution

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement after the California State Senate approved the Right to Safety Resolution, the Governor’s proposal to ensure the people’s elected representatives can determine what gun safety laws are appropriate for their communities and to enshrine fundamental, broadly supported gun safety measures into law. Authored by Senator Aisha Wahab and Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, the resolution is the first step to adoption of a Constitutional amendment.

“2,574. That’s how many Americans are estimated to have been killed by gun violence since the Right to Safety Resolution was introduced just three weeks ago. Enough. Today we are one step closer to safer communities in all 50 states.”

