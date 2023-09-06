Press Releases

09/06/2023

Connecticut State Department of Education Receives $5.9 Million Grant to Improve Educational Outcomes for Students with Disabilities

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) has been awarded a five-year, $5.9 million State Personnel Development Grant (SPDG) by the U.S. Department of Education beginning in October 2023 through 2028. This grant will help the CSDE improve and expand statewide efforts to strengthen individualized education program (IEP) development and implementation.

This funding will enhance educators' capacity to monitor student progress, make data-driven decisions, formulate clear and consistent IEPs, enhance student and family experiences, and design specialized instruction in mathematics. This will be achieved by providing funding for the following activities:

Providing coaching to enhance educators’ ability to assess student performance, establish IEP goals, track progress, and adapt the student’s educational program as necessary, resulting in improved educational outcomes.

Increasing professional learning opportunities to improve specialized instruction in mathematics using individual student data.

Offering guidance to new teachers in special education roles, including those with initial certificates and temporary licenses.

Providing training for Birth to Three personnel to create high-quality Individualized Family Service Plans (IFSPs) that incorporate the essential data required for developing IEPs when a student transitions to special education services.

"Through this innovative partnership we are presented with a unique and transformative opportunity,” Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker said. “It allows us to strengthen our commitment to upholding high standards of quality and effectiveness in special education practices.”

“The Office of Early Childhood is excited to build upon our existing collaborative partnership with the CSDE to support our Birth to Three providers and families in the development of high-quality Individualized Family Service Plans,” Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said.

Underpinning this grant is the recognition of the need for improved support for educators from pre-service preparation to early childhood through K-12 schooling. The grant will involve collaborative efforts among the various divisions of the CSDE and other partners, including the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood (OEC), the American Institutes for Research (AIR), the RESC Alliance, the State Education Resource Center (SERC), the Connecticut Parent Advocacy Center (CPAC), the University of Connecticut (UConn), Sacred Heart University (SHU), ACT, and school districts yet to be identified.

