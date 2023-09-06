Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,011 in the last 365 days.

Horizon Europe invites Azerbaijani researchers and innovators to take part in Proposal Writing Camp

The European Commission invites researchers and innovators from the public and private sectors in Azerbaijan, willing to submit their proposals for the Horizon Europe programme, to participate in a one-week Proposal Writing Camp and individual Expert Consultations. 

The activity is organised in cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) as a coordinator of National Contact Points (NCPs) for Horizon Europe in the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

In addition, a one-day National Contact Points (NCP) training will be offered for all National Contact Points in Azerbaijan.

All training formats will take place physically in Baku, Azerbaijan, between 25 and 29 September 2023.

Interested researchers and innovators, as well as National Contact Points from Azerbaijan are invited to register in advance.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation, with a budget of €95.5 billion.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Horizon Europe invites Azerbaijani researchers and innovators to take part in Proposal Writing Camp

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more