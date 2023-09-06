Horizon Europe invites Azerbaijani researchers and innovators to take part in Proposal Writing Camp

The European Commission invites researchers and innovators from the public and private sectors in Azerbaijan, willing to submit their proposals for the Horizon Europe programme, to participate in a one-week Proposal Writing Camp and individual Expert Consultations.

The activity is organised in cooperation with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) as a coordinator of National Contact Points (NCPs) for Horizon Europe in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition, a one-day National Contact Points (NCP) training will be offered for all National Contact Points in Azerbaijan.

All training formats will take place physically in Baku, Azerbaijan, between 25 and 29 September 2023.

Interested researchers and innovators, as well as National Contact Points from Azerbaijan are invited to register in advance.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation, with a budget of €95.5 billion.

Find out more

Press release