SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees Set to Host Virtual Public Meetings Sept. 13-14

WASHINGTON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the SBA Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) announced they will hold their next set of virtual public meetings on September 13 and 14, respectively.

“The IATF and ACVBA meetings are open to the public each quarter to encourage business owners, committee members, and other advocates to collaborate on increased accessibility to resources and tools for America’s veteran-owned small businesses,” said Timothy Green, Acting Associate Administrator for the SBA Office of Veterans Business Development. “The discussions help shape how the SBA moves forward in serving the military community and give greater insight into the veteran business ownership experience.”

Wednesday, September 13

Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development Meeting

Who : Timothy Green, Acting Assoc. Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development

Robert Bailey, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

IATF members (Departments of Veterans Affairs, Treasury, Defense, and Labor; U.S.General Services Administration; Office of

Management and Budget; North Carolina Military Business Center; American Legion; VET-Force; National Veteran Small Business Coalition)

When : 1:00-3:00 pm ET

How : Participants may join at this link: https://bit.ly/IATF-Sept2023. Participants may also join by phone at 206-413-7980 and enter the Conference ID: 682 293 143#

Thursday, September 14

Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs Meeting

Who : Timothy Green, Acting Assoc. Administrator, Office of Veterans Business Development

Robert Bailey, ACVBA Chairperson, Veteran Small Business Owner

SBA Office of Government Contracting and Business Development – Veteran Small Business Certification (VSBC) - program update

Department of Veterans Affairs – small business update

Department of Defense – small business strategy and implementation update

Madison Services Group – legislative updates

ACVBA Committee Members (list)

When : 9:00am-1:00 pm ET

How : Participants may join at this link: https://bit.ly/ACVBA-Sept2023. Participants may also join by phone at 206-413-7980 and enter the

Conference ID: 236 187 565#

Public comments and questions are strongly encouraged to be submitted in advance via email by September 11 to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. For technical support, please visit the Microsoft Teams support page. Meeting presentations and minutes will be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd under the "Federal Advisory Committees" section.

