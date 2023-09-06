Romeo A. Reyes Joins Dundon Advisers as Co-Head of Telecom Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundon Advisers LLC today announced telecommunications finance leader Romeo A. Reyes joined the firm as Managing Director and a leader in the firm’s telecommunications, media and technology (“TMT”) practice headed by firm Principal Peter Hurwitz.



Mr. Reyes was most recently chief financial officer of Endurance Acquisition Corporation, now known as SatixFy Communications. He was a senior telecommunications investment banker with Jefferies and BTIG from 2015 to 2021. For 17 years, starting in 1998, he was an Institutional Investor-ranked credit analyst covering telecommunications, media and technology for Jefferies, and led Jefferies’ overall credit research group from 2010 to 2015. He held progressively responsible securities research positions at Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and UBS between 1993 to 1998. He holds an AB in Economics cum laude from Harvard College.

Mr. Hurwitz said “I am thrilled Romeo has chosen Dundon to continue his three-decade, highly- acclaimed, career providing investment, M&A and restructuring advice to operators, equity investors and creditors in the telecommunications sector. Our clients rely upon us to bring them the services of the very best advisors, and Romeo will be a standout contributor.”

Mr. Reyes said, “As I returned to advisory services, I was hoping to be able to offer my corporate and investor clients a partnership with a firm with a well-established track record; extensive resources; strong relationships with, and clear independence from, large financial institutions; and an entrepreneurial spirit that favors the crafting of creative, cost-effective client solutions. It was an easy choice to join Matt and Peter’s team.”

