Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Ranked as One of the Top Employers in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was ranked among the top employers in PA by workers in a new survey conducted by Forbes Magazine and Statista. The Commonwealth was one of only four government entities to make the list of 97 Pennsylvania employers.

“My Administration has made clear from day one that we are expanding opportunities to those who want a career in public service – whether they are a recent college graduate or have years of relevant experience outside of the classroom. The Commonwealth offers Pennsylvanians a chance to serve one another every day,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We’re emphasizing skills and experience in hiring for government jobs and state troopers, investing in mental health resources for our employees and their families, and expanding internship and apprenticeship programs to bring more people into state government to create new pipelines for talent.”

The Commonwealth values the dedication and hard work of its employees. In order to help employees perform at their best each day, the Commonwealth offers competitive pay, benefits, work-life balance, diverse and inclusive workplaces, and opportunities for advancement. For example, the Commonwealth recognizes the importance of mental health and wellness for employees and their families and recently increased the number of counseling sessions available to them at no cost through their benefits.

“We want to make the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania the leading employer in the state and the nation,” said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver. “Our state agencies need qualified and talented Pennsylvanians to help us deliver the services that our 13 million fellow residents depend on. I believe the opportunity to have a rewarding career and make a positive impact through public service makes us stand apart from most employers. Our recruiters are attending hundreds of job fairs each year in schools and communities across the state to raise awareness about all that we have to offer.”

The Commonwealth is working to make itself more attractive to job seekers in additional ways. They include Governor Shapiro’s executive order to emphasize skills and experience in state hiring, as well as:

Expanding internship opportunities for high school and college students to raise awareness of public service and create new pipelines for talent.

Creating internships and apprenticeships for non-degree students pursuing careers in a variety of fields.

Offering the William and Hannah Penn Fellowship for job seekers with advanced degrees.

Establishing a Commonwealth Chief Diversity Officer to lead diversity, equity, belonging, and inclusion initiatives across Commonwealth agencies.

In another recent survey by Forbes and Statista, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania was ranked nationally as a top employer by recent college graduates. These results are consistent with research showing that many younger workers prioritize working for an employer that has a positive impact on the world.

Job seekers can visit Employment.pa.gov to view and apply to current job openings, receive notifications about new vacancies in their field, and learn more about the Commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits for employees. Check out the list of upcoming job fairs and hiring events to meet with a Commonwealth recruiter. You can also visit Careers.employment.pa.gov to view all Commonwealth job titles, descriptions, salaries, and other details for all positions, including those that do not require a college degree.

About the 2023 Best Employers by State Rankings

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey 70,000 workers at companies (minimum of 500 employees) in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Participants were asked if they would recommend their employer to others, and to evaluate their employer based on working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development, company image, and more. Participants also asked to assess employers beyond their own. All surveys were anonymous to encourage candor.

