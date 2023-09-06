Asphalt Resurfacing Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 14 from Miller to Wessington

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

MILLER, S.D. – On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 14 from the east city limits of Miller to the west city limits of Wessington.

The project consists of asphalt concrete resurfacing of the shoulders and bike path. Motorists will be guided through the work zone with a pilot car and flaggers. Motorists are asked to slow down and be aware of equipment and workers in the work zone.

The contractor for this $2.6 million construction project is Asphalt Paving & Materials Company of Huron, SD. Find additional project information on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/Highway14-from-Miller-to-Wessington-pcn-08XT.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-