Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash Involving A Pedestrian In Frederick County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CLARKSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Wednesday morning in Frederick County.

The deceased is identified as Jose Gomes, 55, of Hagerstown. He was transported by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He was the driver of a 2023 Freightliner garbage truck involved in the crash. A passenger in the garbage truck, identified as Jose Flores Sanchez, 28, of Gaithersburg, and the driver of a 2006 Subaru Outback, identified as Osman Perez Mollo, 53, of Oxon Hill, were uninjured in the crash and remained on the scene.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the area of northbound Green Valley Road in Clarksburg for the report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the garbage truck was stopped on northbound Green Valley Road while the driver, later identified as Gomes, and the passenger, later identified as Sanchez, got out of the vehicle to retrieve garbage cans. At the same time, a Subaru traveling northbound on Green Valley Road for reasons unknown, struck the driver and the rear of the garbage truck.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Once their investigation is completed, the Crash Team will submit their findings to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, to determine whether charges will be filed in this case.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with lane closures. The road was closed for approximately four hours following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

