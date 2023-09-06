DNREC to Issue New Permits for Expansion of Bioenergy Devco’s Seaford Facility, Including Biogas Production

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today that DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin has approved permits associated with the expansion of Bioenergy Devco, LLC’s Seaford facility – an expansion which will enable the company to produce biogas at the company’s organic waste composting operation at the site. A DNREC Secretary’s Order issued today authorizes Bioenergy Devco (BDC) to construct an anaerobic digestion system, a wastewater pre-treatment system and a biogas upgrading plant. BDC currently accepts organic waste from poultry industry sources for composting.

The DNREC Secretary’s Order approves five new permits for BDC, including:

A Resource Recovery Permit from the DNREC Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances;

Two 7 DE Admin. Code 1102 Natural Minor air quality permits from the DNREC Division of Air Quality; and

Two wastewater facility construction permits from the DNREC Division of Water.

The permits are published at the DNREC website at de.gov/biodevco. The permitting process for BDC’s biogas production “included a significant amount of outreach to and from the community,” Secretary Garvin said in the DNREC order. “The permits being issued to BDC are reflective of the applications submitted to DNREC, the comments provided by the public on this matter during the public comment period and the Oct. 26, 2022 public hearing, as well as being consistent with our mission to protect human health and the environment.”

Once the permits are issued by the impacted DNREC divisions, BDC will be authorized by the State of Delaware to initiate the construction phase of the Seaford facility’s expansion. When construction has been completed and certified by DNREC, BDC will begin operating the anaerobic digester in addition to the existing composting facility. The anaerobic digester will produce cleaner gas and digestate. Composting operations at BDC’s Seaford facility have continued throughout the permitting process.

Once BDC’s expanded Seaford operations reaches full capacity, it will process an expected 250,000 tons of organic wastes from the poultry industry annually into stable compost which can be used regionally to replace chemical fertilizers – along with the biogas – renewable natural gas – to be produced and injected into Chesapeake Utilities’ pipelines for use by the utility’s Sussex County customers. BDC’s processing of poultry waste is expected to lessen the nutrient burden on local watersheds, helping to reduce pollution and nutrient runoff within Delaware and the Chesapeake Bay.

