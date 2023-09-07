Fintech CLOWD9 appoints former Carta Worldwide COO and Mastercard Product Lead Richard Wray as Chief Product Officer

Richard Wray, Chief Product Officer at CLOWD9 CLOWD9 Logo B Corp Logo CLOWD9 Logo 2

Senior Payments Executive joins the senior management team of payment cloud specialists that are revolutionising issuer processing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOWD9, a pioneering force in the payments technology sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Wray as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Richard, formerly the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Carta Worldwide, brings a wealth of experience and innovation to CLOWD9, further strengthening the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions.

As COO at Carta Worldwide, Richard Wray played a pivotal role in propelling the payments company to new heights in the fintech industry, as well as being instrumental in supporting and launching Mastercard’s Digital Enablement Services (MDES). Now, as CPO at CLOWD9, Richard will continue to drive and enhance the company's innovative payment technology service offerings.

Founded by Suresh Vaghjiani, Cosmo Spens, Artur Grabowski, Robert Hampel, and Peter Selman, CLOWD9 was created to transform the technology that underpins the global payments system. To date, innovation in payments technology has predominantly focused on front-end systems, leaving back-end systems fragmented and lacking truly global solutions. Built entirely in the cloud, CLOWD9 has removed the need for physical hardware. Its decentralised model allows virtual access to the platform around the world, via multiple ‘instances’ allowing the transactions to be processed locally in each region or country with unrivalled reliability.

Suresh Vaghjiani, CLOWD9 founder and CEO said: “We are delighted to welcome Richard to the senior management team at CLOWD9. His exceptional track record in payment innovation with in-depth knowledge from his time at other processors and Mastercard strengthens the team to lead our product development pipeline and drive our innovation agenda as we continue to expand globally.”

Richard Wray, CPO of CLOWD9, said: “I am excited to join CLOWD9 and contribute to its mission of transforming the payments sector. The combination of talent and innovative payment technology services driving CLOWD9 is truly exciting. I am eager to lead CLOWD9’s efforts in creating groundbreaking products that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Headquartered in London, CLOWD9’s investor base includes an array of senior financial executives and family offices. It has over 40 full-time employees and is the first payments-processor to be B-Corp certified.

CLOWD9 is a firm of payments experts supported and advised by experienced finance executives and entrepreneurs. The senior team is comprised of:

- Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO and Founder. Former President of Thredd and CEO of Tribe Payments

- Peter Selman, Chairman and Founder. Former Partner of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank

- Robert Hampel, Board and Founder. Chairman, Vantage Capital Markets. CEO Sunrise Asset Management

- Cosmo Spens, Founder. Ginx TV, Boldmind Flow City, Beam.tv, Twixis, Fintech Circle, Content Film

- Artur Grabowski, CTO and Founder. Formerly of Camelot, Hailo, Essence, Bauer, Haymarket, Time

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is the world’s first cloud native, B Corp Certified, decentralized payments processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe. Founded in the UK by payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency.

CLOWD9 our story