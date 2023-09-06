Kevin Cullinan Named Chief Executive Officer for St. Anthony Hospital

Cullinan to lead the CommonSpirit Health Level 1 Trauma Center in Lakewood, Colo.

(CENTENNIAL, COLO.), Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommonSpirit Health is pleased to announce that Kevin Cullinan, MHA, has been named Chief Executive Officer for St. Anthony Hospital, a Level 1 Trauma and Comprehensive Stroke Center in Lakewood, Colo.

As a strategic and values-driven leader, Kevin will oversee a hospital that serves as the primary receiving center for the region’s most seriously ill and injured patients and is committed to providing whole person care to the community, including the most vulnerable. St. Anthony Hospital serviced more than 54,000 ED patients in FY22 and is headquarters for Flight For Life® Colorado, an international model for air and ground transport services.

Committed to being a great teammate, Kevin has served in progressive leadership roles with CommonSpirit since 2012. Most recently, he served as Vice President & Chief Ambulatory Officer for CommonSpirit’s Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division, where he led the team to top quality standards, increased patient access and achieved the highest level of employee engagement across the region. He has held leadership roles of Chief Operating Officer for CommonSpirit Health - Penrose-St. Francis hospitals in Colorado Springs and market operations over seven hospitals across Colorado and Kansas.

“Now, more than ever, leaders like Kevin are called to solve the complex issues facing hospital systems nationwide, while improving the health of the people we serve and advancing social justice for all,” said Jim Sheets, Group President, Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division. “Through his strategic, yet compassionate leadership, Kevin is well equipped to lead St. Anthony Hospital into a renewed period of innovation and advancement, while ensuring our patients continue to receive high-quality, whole person care.”

Kevin earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University at Albany and a master’s degree in Health Administration from Cornell University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and in 2017, he was recognized as a recipient of the Catholic Health Association’s “Tomorrow’s Leaders” award.



Centura-St. Anthony Hospital is now part of a network of 20 hospital and 240 clinics within CommonSpirit Health, effective August 1, 2023. Patients who visit one of these care sites will begin to see the CommonSpirit name. While the name will change, the commitment to delivering high-quality care by many of the same providers and care sites patients know and trust remains the same. For additional information, patients are encouraged to visit www.Centura.org/CommonSpirit.

ABOUT COMMONSPIRIT HEALTH

CommonSpirit Health is a nonprofit, Catholic health system dedicated to advancing health for all people. It was created in February 2019 by Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health. The Colorado/Kansas/Utah Division includes 20 hospitals, 240 physician practices and clinics, emergency and urgent care centers, home care and hospice services, and Flight For Life® Colorado. With its national office in Chicago and a team of over 175,000 employees and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice clinicians, CommonSpirit operates 142 hospitals and more than 2,200 care sites across 24 states. In FY 2022, CommonSpirit had revenues of $33.9 billion and provided $4.9 billion in charity care, community benefit, and unreimbursed government programs. Learn more at www.commonspirit.org.

