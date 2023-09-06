Canadian Institute of Actuaries launches first module in revitalized education system

OTTAWA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) marks the official start of its new education system with the release of the first content module, a major milestone in transforming the actuarial education landscape in Canada.



This first module is tailored for students who intend to leverage their accredited university degrees in actuarial science to attain their Associate of the CIA (ACIA) designation. It embodies the CIA’s commitment to equip aspiring actuaries with an education that aligns with the evolving industry landscape.

“This change will create a pathway to the profession that is uniquely Canadian, meets the challenges of today and tomorrow and makes the profession accessible to a wider range of individuals,” says Steve Prince, FCIA and President of the CIA.

This is the initial step in a comprehensive rollout of the CIA’s education program. By January 2024, all of the new modules and exams for achieving the ACIA designation will be accessible, providing candidates with a structured and progressive education pathway. The modules and exams for achieving Fellow of the CIA (FCIA) designation will follow later in 2024.

“At the heart of the Institute’s mission lies the qualification of actuaries in Canada,” says Alicia Rollo, Director, Education and International Affairs at the CIA. “We achieve this by providing candidates with world-class educational products and a solid foundation in professionalism.”

In alignment with the evolving needs of the industry, the CIA education system introduces three distinct pathways to membership. This multipronged approach ensures that aspiring actuaries can customize their educational journey based on their individual backgrounds and experience from other jurisdictions.

For more information on the CIA’s education program, visit our website. Sign up for our education newsletter to stay up to date on the latest developments.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

Subscribe to our mailing list to stay up to date on CIA news and announcements.