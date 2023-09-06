SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 23, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 28, 2019 to August 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2023

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in HE:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hawaiian-electric-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=46502&from=3

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. NEWS - HE NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (ii) accordingly, despite knowing the degree of risk that wildfires posed to Maui, the Company’s inadequate safety protocols and procedures placed Maui at a heightened risk of devastating wildfires; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Hawaiian Electric you have until October 23, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Hawaiian Electric securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the HE lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/hawaiian-electric-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=46502&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com