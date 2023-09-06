Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 30, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: June 29, 2021 to December 7, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023
Learn more about your recoverable losses in AVAV:
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment’s stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in AeroVironment you have until October 30, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased AeroVironment securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AVAV lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/aerovironment-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=46480&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com


