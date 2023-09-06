SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 3, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of KeyCorp (KEY) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: February 27, 2020 to June 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 3, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that KeyCorp made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Key downplayed concerns with its liquidity while overstating the effectiveness of its long-term liquidity strategy; (ii) Key overstated its projected net interest income (“NII”) for the second quarter and full year of 2023, as well as related positive NII drivers, while downplaying negative NII drivers; (iii) as a result, Key was likely to negatively revise its previously issued NII guidance; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Key’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

