Miss Africa USA challenges our views on diversity and disabilities: announces new designing for diversity campaign
Lady Kate Ndi, Founder of the Miss Africa USA contest, speaking about the empowerment of African women living in the US
Church of Scientology National Affairs Office hosts presentation on the need for tools to help all types of learners
Special needs individuals … exist because, in making room for them, they help us suppress our toxic human traits like hate and express the healthy ones like love.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the queen of this year’s Miss Africa USA contest moved to the United States four years ago, it was to study neuroscience, a passion that was lit by her love for her sister, who has Down syndrome. Recently Miss Africa USA launched her “Design for Diversity” campaign to promote that differently-abled children, such as those with Down syndrome, can be educated in schools alongside their peers, to the benefit of both groups of children, and to highlight some of the innovations that make it possible to effectively do this kind of education.
— Ms. Snit Tewoldemedhin, reigning Queen of Miss Africa USA
Ms. Snit Tewoldemedhin, from Eritrea in East Africa, the reigning Queen of Miss Africa USA, announced the formation of Design for Diversity at an event held at the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office in partnership with Youth for Human Rights International.
Ms. Tewoldemedhin is now a senior at George Mason University, majoring in neuroscience. Her younger sister has Down syndrome and learning disabilities. Ms. Tewoldemedhin plans to make educational tools to help differently-abled children, as well as to open a school that would focus on children like her sister.
The Miss Africa USA contest enables young African women in America to spotlight their countries of origin and tell their stories to the world. The contest encourages women to create platforms to address social issues that are near to their hearts and to work to improve those problems both in the US and in Africa. Many Miss Africa USA winners have traveled to several African countries to promote their platform issues abroad.
Ms. Tewoldemedhin in addressing her personal campaign on behalf of special needs youth commented, “Special needs individuals don’t exist to be helped in this world. They exist because, in making room for them, they help us suppress our toxic human traits like hate and express the healthy ones like love.”
Lady Kate Ndi, the founder of the Miss Africa USA Pageant, said, “Miss Africa USA Pageant is an empowerment platform for young women leaders who want to make a difference in their communities. Partnering with Youth for Human Rights provides an opportunity for a more global impact and we are grateful for the collaboration.”
Ms. Beth Akiyama, the Executive Director of the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office and a former board member of Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI), spoke about the Youth for Human Rights campaign. The campaign promotes the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and in this 75th anniversary year of the UDHR, Ms. Akiyama urged attendees to read the booklet published by YHRI detailing each of the 30 human rights. Public service announcements on several of the rights were also shown.
Ms. Akiyama said, “In this 75th anniversary year of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we rededicate ourselves to making human rights a reality. Youth for Human Rights educates broadly on the 30 human rights, and then vital grassroots movements like Miss Africa USA bring them to life, creating a culture of human rights to be proud of.”
Porscha Lee Taylor, Miss DC 2016, emceed the event which concluded with a panel discussing the need for more adaptive learning tools and information to help those with learning disabilities or other disabilities. The program left the audience with a better understanding of what it means to have a family member with disabilities and the challenges they face in navigating through life.
About Youth for Human Rights International: The purpose of YHRI is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI has now grown into a global movement, including hundreds of groups, clubs and chapters around the world.
The Fraser Mansion is home to the Church of Scientology National Affairs Office, which serves to assist and support organizations, public and private, who share its social and humanitarian aims. The Church of Scientology supports global humanitarian educational initiatives with the goal of creating future generations with awareness of and advocacy for human rights.
Press Office
Youth for Human Rights International - National Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook