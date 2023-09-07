Hwy 35 Storage Completes Site Expansion, Introduces Enhanced Storage Options in Royse City Texas
Hwy 35 Storage has completed its expansion providing upgraded storage solutions: climate controlled storage, additional parking, and non-climate storage.ROYSE CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hwy 35 Storage is proud to announce the completion of its recent site expansion providing upgraded storage solutions catering to both residential and commercial clients looking for secure and convenient storage options. Hwy 35 Storage is owned by Big Guy Storage, a storage company that aims to simplify the moving and storage process, the company is committed to providing cost-effective storage solutions for the area.
"We are thrilled to introduce new improvements to Hwy 35 Storage to provide residents and businesses in Royse City with top-notch storage solutions and high-quality service," said Mark Nyman, Big Guy Storage Owner.
The newly expanded facility has a selection of climate and non-climate-controlled units, offering dimensions ranging from 5x5 to 15x50. This extensive range ensures that customers can find the ideal storage space to accommodate their unique needs.
Among the standout features of Hwy 35 Storage are:
● Most Cost-Effective Options: With the most affordable storage offered in Royse City, Texas, prices start as low as $85, and the first month is offered free to new customers.
● With modern convenience through a user-friendly online rental portal that allows customers to reserve units and manage their accounts.
● Drive-Up Access: Easy drive-up access simplifies the process of loading and unloading belongings, making storage hassle-free and efficient.
● Convenient Gate Hours: With extended gate access hours from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., customers can retrieve their items at their convenience, ensuring flexible access.
● On-site Management: A resident manager is available on-site to provide assistance, answer questions, and ensure a smooth storage experience.
The company's recent expansion includes two state-of-the-art storage buildings featuring climate-controlled self-storage units in sizes including 10x10, 10x15, and 10x20. Additionally, the facility now offers expanded parking options for outdoor storage of RVs and boats, as well as brand new outdoor storage units in sizes 10x10, 10x25, and 10x30.
Hwy 35 Storage is dedicated to making storage both accessible and affordable. As the company continues to raise the bar, customers can expect ongoing improvements and innovations aimed at making the storage experience even more seamless and efficient. Hwy 35 Storage provides self-storage solutions for residents of Royse City, Texas and Rockwall, Texas.
For more information, visit www.hwy35storage.com.
About Big Guy Storage:
Big Guy Storage is a full-service national development and management team with a passion to create and manage outstanding communities and businesses. Big Guy offers professional services for residents and customers at the local level with an array of living and storage options to suit the entire community. The company approaches acquisitions and management as an opportunity to improve neighborhoods, properties, and facilities that need a little extra something to make a difference in the lives of our residents and customers.
