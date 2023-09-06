Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Bangor To Advisory Council On Postsecondary Education For Persons With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Aaron Bangor, Ph.D. to the Advisory Council on Postsecondary Education for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for a term set to expire on August 31, 2025. The Council was created by the 86th Texas Legislature to address barriers to accessing higher education for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

Aaron Bangor, Ph.D. of Austin is senior lead - user experience researcher at AT&T and vice chair of the Continuing Advisory Committee for Special Education. He is a member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals and Human Factors and Ergonomics Society. Additionally, he is chair of Disability:IN Central Texas, has served as a technical and policy expert for accessibility and disability issues with the Federal Communications Commission and Council of State Governments, and is active in national and international standards. He is board certified as both a human factors professional and an accessibility professional. Bangor received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering, and a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Human Factors Engineering from Virginia Tech.

