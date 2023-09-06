ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), today announced that Gail Farfel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Larry Altstiel, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of their presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events page of the Company’s website at www.promisneurosciences.com, and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol PMN.

