Esports & Gaming Business Summit 2023: Unprecedented Lineup of Industry Giants Promises Most Exceptional Experience Yet

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Esports & Gaming Business Summit (EBS), known for bridging the gap between brand marketers and the thriving Gen Z audience through gaming and esports, is excited to announce a stellar lineup of presenting brands for its upcoming Summit. The event, scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from October 22 to 24, 2023, will deliver a fresh and exceptional experience to attendees, combining insights, networking, and innovative new concepts from industry leaders.

This year, EBS will host a distinguished group of high-ranking executives from some of the world's most recognizable and influential endemic and non-endemic brands. Returning to the stage this year to share their expertise, strategies, and visions for engaging with the thriving esports and gaming community include LG, Comcast and TikTok. Additional brands set to present at this year's Summit include:

PacSun

Nintendo

Ally Financial

ADT

PepsiCo

Verizon

X (Twitter)

DoorDash

State Farm

The Esports & Gaming Business Summit stands alone as the premier conference that facilitates meaningful interactions and learning opportunities for professionals seeking to harness the enormous potential of the esports and gaming audience. With an inclusive attendee roster featuring these well-known brands (plus more to be announced soon), agency executives, esports organizations, gaming publishers, streaming platforms, and investment firms, EBS serves as the ultimate nexus for exploring the transformative power of esports and gaming.

“We are thrilled to unveil this impressive lineup of presenting brands for EBS 2023,” says Robbie Caploe, VP/Group Publisher for Cynopsis and the Esports & Gaming Business Summit. “These industry leaders represent the vanguard of innovation and engagement, and their insights will undoubtedly shape the future of esports and gaming partnerships. This year's summit promises to be a platform where ideas converge, strategies are refined, and collaborations are forged.”

For additional information about the Esports & Gaming Business Summit 2023 and to secure your spot, please visit the official website at esportsandgamingbusiness.com.

###

About Esports & Gaming Business Summit

Cynopsis’ Esports & Gaming Business Summit is the premier conference that bridges the gap between marketers and the elusive Gen Z audience, leveraging the power of gaming and esports. This three-day event connects executives and experts from brands, agencies, game publishers, tech providers, teams, leagues, TV, and video platforms, offering unparalleled networking and educational opportunities.

About Cynopsis

Cynopsis Media, a division of Access Intelligence, is the publisher of free trade publications for the television, digital, and esports/gaming industries. Aside from newsletters and special reports, Cynopsis produces a variety of live educational and networking events, virtual events, webinars, and benchmarking awards programs throughout the year.