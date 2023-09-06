Larry Kozin Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Never Give Up,” Co-Authored with Dick Vitale

Best Selling Author - Larry Kozin

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and Business Innovator, Larry Kozin, joins forces with renowned sports figure Dick Vitale and a global network of accomplished professionals to co-author the uplifting book "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, this impactful work made its debut on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release, “Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its status as a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit, “Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



At the core of this remarkable book lies Larry’s contribution, titled "You Can Never Give Up." Within the contents of this chapter, readers uncover priceless revelations that awaken their inner fortitude, enabling them to conquer life's challenges with unwavering determination.



Meet Larry Kozin:

Larry Kozin is passionate about his love of family, business and helping others succeed. He is the Founder of dozens of companies, including, but not limited to: MainStreetChamber of Commerce, Relationship Generation, Advanced Licensing, KozyFurniture, iDealFurniture, PerfectDreamer Mattress and Final Mile Technologies, to name a few.

His companies have made the INC 5000 list three out of the last five years.

Larry recently forged a partnership between Kathy Ireland and his ex-wife, Carol Russo, to be the exclusive distributor for a line created by Carol called Kathy Ireland Kids, with plans to open hundreds children’s furniture stores throughout the United States, and simultaneously fighting to prevent child sex slavery with their partnership with Operation Underground Railroad.

Through these involvements and putting his life experiences and skills into practical application, Larry has built sales teams in the thousands in multiple organizations. He also is the inventor of the world’s first furniture vending machine, called KozyVEND that is sweeping the nation.

Today, Larry is excited to keep broadening his horizons and growing through helping others. Showing individuals how you can blend spirituality with business ownership and create multiple streams of income with better results in less time, is the foundation of much of his work—as well as what allows him to be involved in so many opportunities. He is also a co-author for the best-selling book, Cracking the Code to Success, with renowned author and sales expert Brian Tracy.

Larry currently resides in Las Vegas with his soulmate, Angie, and loves spending time with his amazing grandkids; Stella, Kane and Kobe.

