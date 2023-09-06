Enjoy butterflies and help tag them for science with MDC on Sept. 23 near Platte City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Tag monarch butterflies and learn about other butterflies when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) hosts a free citizen science program. The butterfly event will be offered from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Platte Ridge Park near Platte City. This program is for ages 5 and older will provide a close-up look at butterflies and the ecology that supports them.

Participants will have a chance to net monarchs at the park, which has a native grassland restoration area. Monarchs will be given small paper tags with identification numbers. When the tags are found and reported, it helps science track monarch populations and migrations. In autumn, monarch butterflies make a remarkable southward migration to Mexico for the winter. Kathleen Savaiano, MDC conservation educator, will also provide information about other butterflies, large and small, that are found in the region.

This event is open to ages 5 and older. Participants will meet at the shelter house near the park’s pond. They should dress for weather conditions and wearing long pants and using insect repellent is recommended. Registration is required. To register for the 9 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4su. To register for the 11 a.m. session, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sa.