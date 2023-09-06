Submit Release
Media Advisory: 137 Ontario Victims Of Impaired Driving Will Be Honoured On New Memorial Monument

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s new Ontario Memorial Monument, engraved with the names of 137 victims of impaired driving, will be unveiled at Brampton’s Chinguacousy Park on Saturday, September 9th.

The Memorial Monument is a powerful and lasting way to pay tribute to the innocent victims of impairment-related crashes.

Together with Brampton Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh, MPP for Brampton Centre Charmaine Williams and representatives of police, fire and emergency services, MADD Canada will welcome approximately 250 family members and friends whose loved ones are memorialized on the Monument. The ceremony will include a candlelight vigil for the victims, followed by the first public viewing of the Monument.

Media are invited to attend the Ontario Memorial Monument unveiling and inaugural ceremony.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Location: Chinguacousy Park, 225 Central Park Dr., Brampton. Gathering will be in the Memorial
  Plaza/Cenotaph area (near the Central Park Dr. and Queen St. E. corner of the park).
Speakers: Brampton Deputy Mayor Harkirat Singh
  Brampton Centre MPP Charmaine Williams 
  Peel Regional Police Inspector Harry Dhillon 
  OPP Mississauga-Cambridge Detachment Commander Nicol Randall 
  Brampton Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Chief Andrew Von Holt 
  Coast Tsimshian First Nations Elder Shannon Thunderbird 
  MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock
   

MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Quebec. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.


To RSVP for the Unveiling Ceremony, contact:
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or 647-462-6233, or dkelly@madd.ca

