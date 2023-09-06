The Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Market Is Expected To Grow With Rising Infectious Diseases As Per TBRC's Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company, the global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $5.56 billion in 2022 to $5.9 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth trend is expected to persist, with market projections indicating a size of $7.58 billion by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 6.5%.



Infectious Diseases Propel Market Expansion

The primary catalyst for the remarkable growth of the PCR devices, reagents, and uses market is the escalating prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. PCR devices play a pivotal role in clinical laboratories for detecting the presence of infectious diseases. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 17 million individuals succumb to infectious diseases annually, while the emergence of 30 new infectious diseases within the past two decades underscores the importance of PCR diagnostics.

Key Players in the Market

Prominent players in the PCR devices, reagents, and uses market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, BioMérieux SA, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), and Fluidigm Corporation.

Digital PCR Revolutionizes Diagnostic Precision

Companies within the Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market are embracing Digital PCR (dPCR) due to its higher accuracy in contrast to conventional PCR. Unlike conventional PCR, which is an endpoint investigation with limited quantification capabilities, dPCR employs enhanced techniques, including fluorescent-probe-based identification, to provide a comprehensive evaluation of nucleic acids without the need for standard curves.

Regional Dominance and Global Segmentation

In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant region in the Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market, followed closely by Western Europe. The comprehensive global Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed Market Segmentation

The global PCR market is segmented by product into Instruments, Reagents, and Consumables. Furthermore, the market is categorized by end-users, including Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals, and Academic and Research Organizations. Instruments are further sub-divided into Standard PCR, RT-PCR, and Digital PCR.

Amidst the ongoing challenges of the modern world, the Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market continues to thrive, driven by the ever-increasing demand for accurate diagnostics. The Business Research Company (TBRC) offers comprehensive reports that provide critical insights and analysis to support informed decision-making in this dynamic and evolving industry. These reports empower businesses and investors to navigate the opportunities and challenges within the Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) devices, reagents, and uses market with confidence.

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market size, polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market segments, polymerase chain reactions (PCR) devices, reagents and uses market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

