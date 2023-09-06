Phillip Phillips to perform at 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, Anchoring Exciting Week in Dallas

Logo for the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, powered by Invited and the PPA Tour Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips A rendering of Championship Court at the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, powered by Invited and the PPA Tour

Dallas-based disco tribute band Le Freak will also perform during the largest-ever pickleball celebration at Brookhaven Country Club in November.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips will perform on Championship Court on Friday evening, November 10 at the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships powered by Invited and the PPA Tour. Pickleball’s largest-ever tournament runs from November 5-12 at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, an inner-ring suburb of Dallas.

Winner of the 11th season of American Idol, Phillips rose to international fame with his coronation song and debut single, “Home,” which remains the best-selling song in series history and reached multi-platinum status in the United States and Canada. Recognized on numerous occasions for his work, Phillips has earned a host of major honors, including World’s Best Male Artist at the World Music Awards in 2012 and New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards in 2013, and has performed this year alone at the National Memorial Day Concert and Stanley Cup Final, before making his Grand Ole Opry debut.

“I love playing pickleball, so I’m thrilled to be performing at such a historic event. It’ll be great to share my music with thousands of fans who appreciate this wonderful sport as much as I do. It’s going to be a special musical experience, and I can’t wait to give everyone on “Pickleball Boulevard” a show to remember,” said Phillips. “This tournament is a testament to pickleball’s remarkable growth across our country. I was hooked from the moment I picked up a paddle, and I know so many people who are just as passionate about hitting the court and competing as I am.”

Beloved Dallas-based disco tribute band Le Freak will also be performing at Nationals on Thursday, November 9. The self-proclaimed “Greatest Disco Band in the World” is renowned for its high-energy brand of danceable entertainment that promises to get pickleball fans in a festive and celebratory mood. Le Freak covers songs by such notable artists as Kool And The Gang, K.C. & The Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, The Commodores, The Village People, Earth Wind and Fire, Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart, Barry Manilow and Stevie Wonder.

Tickets for both Phillip Phillips and Le Freak are available at usapickleballnationals.com.

In addition to live musical entertainment, a Guinness World Record attempt for the longest consecutive pickleball match will be conducted along Pickleball Boulevard. Sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka, the record attempt is planned to last for seven consecutive days and is projected to include over 1,000 participants divided into two teams competing in a doubles format. Sign-up slots of 60 minutes each will be made available at a later date, and participants will receive a Guinness World Records certificate and swag as a keepsake for their efforts.

“We are thrilled to sponsor this incredible attempt at a new Guinness World Record,” said Hannah Venhoff, Vice President of Deep Eddy Vodka. “Deep Eddy is all about creating memorable and fun experiences with friends and we can’t think of a better memory to take home from Nationals than saying we played a part in setting a world record! We’re proud to be the official vodka of the Professional Pickleball Association and wish all of this year’s competitors good luck.”

A record-setting 4,000-plus amateur and professional players will compete at Nationals on 65-plus courts for the biggest prize purse in event history, and more than 20,000 attendees are expected to take in the pickleball action and enjoy the festivities at Brookhaven, which is currently undergoing $5.3 million in transformative renovations and upgrades.

Individual tickets for Nationals, along with week-long passes, and tickets for pickleball clinics and select events on-site at Brookhaven are available now. Click here for purchase information. The event starts on Nov. 5 with clinics and other activities, while tournament competition will officially begin on Nov. 6.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About Carvana PPA Tour

The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018, the Carvana PPA Tour is owned and operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Invited

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 414,000 members. With approximately 17,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia, and two foreign countries, Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.