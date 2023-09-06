Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern Scheduled for Friday, September 8 on Route 146 South Under the Hawkins Street Bridge in Providence

Starting Friday night, September 8 at 8 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will change the traffic pattern on Route 146 South under the Hawkins Street Bridge in Providence, with all traffic shifting to the right.

In late July, the Department shifted traffic on the northbound lanes with no major issues. The new traffic pattern for the southbound lanes will remain in place until the end of the year. Hawkins Street, over Route 146, remains reduced to one lane at the bridge with alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals. Steel repairs on this 66-year-old structure will continue during this next phase of the project.

This $5.5 million project also includes ongoing repairs to the Crookfall Brook Bridge on the North Smithfield/Lincoln line and the pedestrian underpass at Lincoln Woods State Park, which passes below Route 146 in Lincoln. As part of this project, RIDOT is also replacing its outdated lighting system.

The bridge preservation activities at each bridge are aimed at extending the useful life of the structures and ensuring efficient traffic flow which supports reduced vehicle emissions. This work also avoids the need for more costly bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather. In case of inclement weather on Friday night, RIDOT will install the lane shift on Saturday night, September 9.

This bridge preservation project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.