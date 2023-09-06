Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Waverly

On Tuesday, September 19, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Waverly, Iowa. The proceeding will take place in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School auditorium. 1405 4th Ave SW. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta, case no. 21–1133, from Worth County District Court.

Case summary: On further review of the court of appeals decision affirming his conviction for possession of a controlled substance, Steven Andrew Arrieta challenges the court’s affirmance of the denial of his motion to suppress evidence obtained as a result of an allegedly unconstitutional stop and search of his commercial vehicle. He argues he was unlawfully detained while awaiting the arrival of a drug sniffing dog, the dog and handler made contact with his vehicle beyond a “free air sniff,” and the drug dog was not reliable or well trained.

Attorney briefs and the Iowa Court of Appeals opinion for State of Iowa v. Stephen Andrew Arrieta are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/case/21-1133.

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the auditorium lobby sponsored by the Bremer County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf

For More Information:

Steve Davis

Communications Director

Iowa Judicial Branch

steve.davis@iowacourts.gov