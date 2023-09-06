A Later-In-Life Romance That Combines Summer Love, Passionate Affairs, And Forensic Accounting In One Steamy, Soulful Read

Just Published From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well-regarded author Lynn Bernard is back with another modern romance that features themes of second chances and rekindling a passionate summer love later in life.

In Lynn: Serendipity, readers are drawn into the lives of two accomplished individuals whose fates can’t help but intertwine.

Lynn, a tenacious and hard-working entrepreneur, has poured her heart and soul into establishing her own forensic accounting business over the past nine years. Now, in its second year, her dedication is finally showing promising signs of success.

Alex, the newly appointed Vice President of Finance for his family's tech business, has been meticulously piecing together evidence against the organization he loves, sensing that something is amiss with the company's profit margins. Alex prepares for a crucial meeting with Massey Forensic Accounting Firm — the first step to vindicate his instincts. Little does he know, the firm is Lynn’s.

When their paths unexpectedly cross after more than two decades since their summer romance, their well-structured lives are instantly thrown into disarray. A chance encounter triggers a rush of emotions, uncertainties, and an undeniable spark of desire between the two.

As they navigate the complexities of adulthood and the allure of an old flame, Lynn and Alex find themselves entangled in a passionate affair, torn between their past and their present. Will they be able to recapture the innocence and fervor of their youthful romance, or will the complexities of their adult lives keep them apart?

Lynn: Serendipity is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Lynn Bernard Author

About the Author:

Lynn Bernard calls the Midwest her home, where she enjoys the outdoors, volunteers, and donates her resources for lower-income families. Her inspiration to write is her son, and she’s worked hard to make him proud. Lynn: Serendipity is her second modern romance; her debut, Cadhla: Only You published in 2022.

