The Essential Guide to Uninsured Motorist Coverage: Insights from Dan Burghardt of Dan Burghardt Insurance Agency
If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident where the at-fault driver flees the scene...with UM coverage, you have the assurance that your damages and medical bills are still covered.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dan Burghardt, President of Dan Burghardt Insurance Agency, addressed the often-overlooked yet pivotal topic of Uninsured Motorist coverage (UM). In a bid to educate drivers on the essential role UM plays in auto insurance, Mr. Burghardt highlighted its many advantages.
— Dan Burghardt
“Uninsured Motorist coverage is not just an add-on to your auto insurance policy; it’s a necessity. Given that as many as 20% of drivers on the road could be uninsured, UM safeguards you against unforeseen financial and medical challenges,” said Dan Burghardt. "When it comes to driving without insurance in America, the numbers are surprisingly high. In fact, an estimated one in eight drivers, or 13% go without car insurance coverage. This means there are some 32 million people driving on the roads today without insurance. Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage costs insured drivers about $13 billion in the U.S. For Louisiana it’s approximately 15 % of drivers on are uninsured, a percentage likely to rise due to escalating auto insurance premiums."
UM: A Dual Layer of Protection
The UM coverage is bifurcated into two types: one for Bodily Injury and another for Property Damages. Both categories aim to provide holistic protection against uninsured and underinsured drivers.
Filling the Coverage Gap
Many drivers, even when insured, have coverage limits that may not fully compensate for the damages they cause in an accident. In such cases, UM coverage serves as a financial buffer, covering the shortfall between an at-fault driver's insurance limit and your actual damages.
Mr. Burghardt added, “Both UMBI and UMPD coverage are designed to bridge these gaps effectively. This ensures that victims are not financially ruined due to someone else’s lack of adequate insurance.”
Prioritizing Health and Well-being
The spectrum of UM coverage extends to medical expenses, hospitalization, and rehabilitation for the insured and their passengers. It can also offer compensation for lost wages and, in some cases, pain and suffering caused due to the accident.
Safeguarding Your Assets
UM coverage is especially vital for those who opt out of Collision coverage or own a vehicle with significant book value. “Before you decide to remove Collision coverage, consider investing in UMPD to shield yourself from unexpected financial burdens,” recommended Mr. Burghardt.
Expediting Claims and Settlements
UM coverage also streamlines the claims process, providing quicker resolutions by dealing directly with your own insurance company rather than navigating the complexities of an uninsured driver's non-existent coverage.
Addressing Hit-and-Run Scenarios
In the unfortunate event of a hit-and-run, UM coverage acts as a safety net, covering damages and medical expenses even when the at-fault driver remains unidentified. Mr. Burghardt states, "A hit-and-run can leave you stranded both emotionally and financially. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident where the at-fault driver flees the scene and cannot be identified, with UM coverage, you have the assurance that your damages and medical bills are still covered."
Peace of Mind at Affordable Rates
One of the most compelling aspects of UM coverage is its affordability in comparison to its vast range of protections. “You gain peace of mind without burning a hole in your pocket,” observed Mr. Burghardt. "Accidents are traumatic enough without the added hassle of wrangling with an uninsured driver’s non-existent insurance company. UM coverage expedites claims processing, making an otherwise complicated procedure more streamlined and less stressful as you're dealing with your own insurance company. "
Regional Regulations
While UM coverage may not be mandatory in all states, understanding its extensive benefits can be a significant factor in making informed insurance choices.
“Every driver should take the time to familiarize themselves with the insurance regulations in their state or country. However, irrespective of legal requirements, UM coverage remains a judicious investment for everyone,” concluded Mr. Burghardt.
Morgan Thomas
Rhino Digital, LLC
+1 504-875-5036
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook