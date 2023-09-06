d1g1t Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

We take great pride in being an integral part of the WE Expert Sourcing Team. d1g1t offers advisors a streamlined approach to revamp and modernize their wealth management practice,” — Tate Haymond, Chief Revenue Officer at d1g1t Inc.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce its inclusion of d1g1t Inc. as an exclusive core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium. “We are excited to include d1g1t’s robust platform.” said WE Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE. “The d1g1t platform can act as the central nervous system or an addition to their tech stack for the more than 2,170 wealth management firms and multi-family offices, as well as CPA and Broker Dealer firms that we consult with nationally. d1g1t will help us continue to transform firms, propelling them into the modern era of wealth management; magnifying their success by rejuvenating the contours of their practices to become more agile.” said Gregory. “By providing advisors with all the information they need at their fingertips, they can take the client conversation to a different level. It's not simply about making advisors' current practices more efficient; it's about enabling an entirely new set of capabilities that they've never had before. Full coverage, risk tools and analytics for multi-currency, multi-asset class portfolios, including private equity, alternatives and off-book assets." said Gregory.

"We take great pride in being an integral part of the WE Expert Sourcing Team. d1g1t offers advisors a streamlined approach to revamp and modernize their wealth management practice,” said Tate Haymond, Chief Revenue Officer at d1g1t. “Today, wealth managers seek innovative means to establish their brand, position themselves uniquely, and demonstrate their unparalleled value. Providing a differentiating client experience starts with delivering an exceptional advisor experience. This empowers the advisor to offer a best of breed service that competes with any of the largest firms in the industry. By offering a cutting-edge client facing portal and mobile application, d1g1t’s customers provide their clients with an unmatched experience — a key driver for revenue growth,” said Haymond.

d1g1t’s wealth management platform was created to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that manages the entire wealth management advisory lifecycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive and easy-to-use by the entire firm. By equipping advisors with state-of-the-art digital and advanced financial tools, d1g1t empowers them to deliver a superior level of advice and service, raising the overall standard of their offerings.

With this announcement, d1g1t joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About d1g1t

d1g1t Inc. is a leading enterprise wealth management platform that empowers firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. d1g1t's platform, equipped with institutional-grade analytics and portfolio risk management tools, provides a comprehensive solution for wealth management firms. The company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have previously created groundbreaking tools for numerous world-class financial institutions. d1g1t powers some of the top UHNW and HNW wealth management firms, and multi-family offices, as well as RIAs and broker-dealers in North America. For more information visit d1g1t.com. Follow us on LinkedIn



About the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Over the past 46+ years, the Wealth Engineering Family of Companies has developed a Wealth Advisory Concierge Dashboard. It provides high-touch total wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary portfolio of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and wealth tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building”. WE helps advisors deploy new tactics in order to evolve from "AUM/Product Providers" to "Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices thru a vast array of proprietary modular solutions. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designation - Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE).

Learn more at: Grow@MyWEhub.com MyWEhub.com 407.878.3520