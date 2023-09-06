Submit Release
Scouts—complete merit badges during MDC’s Scouting Event Oct. 14 at Powder Valley Nature Center

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Attention scouts of all stripes . . . the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to the St. Louis Regional Fall Scout and Family Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. 

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America, and American Heritage Girls are all welcome.  This scouting event is free and will offer scouts and their families a chance to test their outdoor skills and work toward a number of conservation-related merit badges.  In addition, participants will also get the opportunity to explore and learn about the diversity of career opportunities that MDC has to offer.  It could be the first step in planning a career serving nature.

The event is also open to any families interested in discovering and learning more about nature and the outdoors.  Affiliation with a scouting program is not required to attend.

MDC staff will guide participants along, activity stations throughout the nature center’s grounds.  Each station will help Scouts and their families appreciate nature, work toward merit badges, and acquire valuable skills they can use in the future.

Activities will include: 

  • Fire building 
  • Outdoor cooking 
  • Virtual scavenger hunt 
  • Compass and orienteering 
  • Missouri plant and animal ID 
  • Shelter building Crafts 
  • Plus, more 

Scout leaders should note that MDC will offer activities that may be applied towards merit badges, but it is not authorized to sign off on badges. Participants working toward badges should plan on bringing their own counselors to certify them. 

All activities will be outside, so attendees should dress according to the weather. Participants may want to bring a refillable water bottle and wear sturdy shoes. 

St. Louis Fall Scout and Family Day is a free event.  Advanced registration is not required but highly encouraged by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4eS.  Please individually register everyone who will be attending.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

 

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

